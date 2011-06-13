No Crown For King James

Just want one thing

Just to play the king

But the castle’s crumbling

And you’re left with just a name

Where’s your crown, King Nothing?

–Metallica, “King Nothing”



36 points.

36 points is impressive if that’s how many a player scored in a game. 36 points is great if a team scores that in a quarter.

36 points is the scoring gap that the Dallas Mavericks led the Heat by when LeBron James was in the game. With James sitting on the bench, the Heat led by a combined score of 22 points.

All of this hoopla that surrounded a man, eleven months ago, that had a one hour primetime television special that treated him like royalty, lobbing softball questions at him while children sat around, all so he could declare that he was leaving his home state Cleveland Cavaliersto “take his talents to South Beach”.

Instant reaction, via video feed in public places in Cleveland, showed fans crying. Never before had a player left his team via free agency in such a fashion.

