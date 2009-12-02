No Criminal Charges In Woods Case; Just A Moving Violation

The Florida Highway Patrol is holding a press conference right now in the Tiger Woods matter.
Authorities are not pursuing criminal charges — including any domestic violence charges against either Woods or his wife, Elin — and Woods will be issued a moving violation for careless driving.
The ticket amount for the careless driving violation is $164.
We will update as additional information becomes available.
