No Criminal Charges In Woods Case; Just A Moving Violation

Erin Geiger Smith

The Florida Highway Patrol is holding a press conference right now in the Tiger Woods matter.

Authorities are not pursuing criminal charges — including any domestic violence charges against either Woods or his wife, Elin — and Woods will be issued a moving violation for careless driving.

The ticket amount for the careless driving violation is $164.

We will update as additional information becomes available.

