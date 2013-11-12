Everyone Chill Out, Corgis Are Not Becoming Endangered

Shutterstock The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is known for its agility and herding skills.

Last week, the

AFP reportedthat the corgi

–dubbed

“the Internet’s favourite dog” –was at risk of “becoming endangered,” based on a warning from Britain’s Kennel Club.

Then, the Internet had a collective freak-out.

But amidst the clamor, everyone ignored the fact that corgis are still thriving here in the U.S.

For those who missed the AFP story, it stated that only 241 Pembroke Welsh Corgis were registered with the U.K.’s Kennel Club in 2013. Native British breeds with fewer that 300 annual registrations are put on the “vulnerable native breeds” list by the Kennel Club, while dogs with 300 to 450 registrations are added to the country’s “at watch” list.

And even with two more months left to go before the end of the year, the prognosis was not good for the Pembroke Welsh Corgi’s popularity in England.

But the opposite is true in the U.S. Not only is the short, plump, and perpetually happy-looking corgi immensely popular online, but it is actually the 24th most popular dog breed in America, according to the American Kennel Club.

“They are still going strong,” American Kennel Club spokesperson Lisa Peterson assured Business Insider. “This year, they were number 24 out of 175 breeds, which is a spot higher than last year. Larger and more active breeds like the corgi seem to be making a comeback here in the U.S.”

The American Kennel Club told us that “thousands” of the pint-sized herding breed were registered last year in the U.S. (though they could not officially confirm the exact number), which does not even take into account corgi mixed-breeds or dogs not voluntarily registered with the organisation.

As for corgis in the U.K., perhaps this is just the push they need to become as popular across the pond, where they are Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite breed.

“Because the Queen is the only real association with the corgi, we find that one of the misconceptions of the breed is that it’s an old lady’s dog,” British Kennel Club spokesperson Heidi Ancell explained to Business Insider. “When people do meet with them, they’re struck by how friendly the corgi actually is. They’re like a big dog in a little dog’s body.”

Long live the corgi.

