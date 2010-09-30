No Comment From Yahoo Media Chief Jimmy Pitaro On Whether He's Leaving The Company

Jimmy Pitaro.

At an Advertising Week panel about web TV Wednesday afternoon, Yahoo media chief Jimmy Pitaro had no comment on the previous day’s report that he is leaving the company.But he did have a lot to say about Yahoo’s video programming.



“We have shows that can easily do 5 million streams in a given day, but we want to move away from this one-off concept,” he said. “We want people coming back like they do on television. The next phase of our evolution is to focus more on what our editors and producers think is creative and smart and will resonate with our audience.”

New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter, who was moderating the panel, asked Pitaro if Yahoo’s newest video show, “Ready. Set. Dance!” was an example of that. “Ready. Set. Dance!”, which launched today, is the first show Yahoo has produced as part of its partnership with Ben Silverman’s company, Electus. Silverman was also on the panel, as was Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

“‘Ready. Set. Dance!’ is much more creative,” said Pitaro. “It’s actually a show I could see living on television, and this is probably the first time I’ve seen anything like that on Yahoo.”

Also: “Our problem is scaling. We can’t grow as quickly as we want to. So we’re out there striking deals like the one we did with Ben. But we’re not having a problem monetizing our video shows right now.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.