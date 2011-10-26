No, CNET Is NOT In Talks To Buy gdgt

Rojas on the left, Block on the right

Several sources close to CBS Interactive tell us that CNET is not in talks to buy gadget news site gdgt, shooting down a report that a buy is imminent.One source said that CNET hadn’t even approached gdgt for a round of talks.



Another told us that CNET has been interested in gdgt in the past — and that a buy still might happen some time in the future, because it seems like a natural fit — but there are no talks underway right now.

The gadget site was started in 2009 by Peter Rojas and Ryan Block, who started leading gadget blog Engadget (later purchased by AOL). The site raised a $3 million Series A round in July 2010.

Rojas refused comment on the rumour.

Nicholas Carlson provided some additional reporting on this and asked that we mention it.

