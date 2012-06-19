No Charges For Eliot Spitzer

Disgrace and humiliation, sure, but at least he’s not being charged with a crime. Prosecutors say they’ve decided not to charge ex-Gov. Eliot Spitzer with anything for his role (as a client!) in a prosutition ring.



So, all clear for Spitzer’s second act. There’s plenty of time to make a run in 2010.

Said US Attorney Michael Garcia:

“Eliot Spitzer has acknowledged to this Office that he was a client of, and made payments to, the Emperors Club VIP. Our investigation has shown that on multiple occasions, Mr. Spitzer arranged for women to travel from one state to another state to engage in prostitution. After a thorough investigation, this Office has uncovered no evidence of misuse of public or

campaign funds,”

