An Ohio prosecutor will not seek charges against the mother of the boy who entered the Cincinnati Zoo's gorilla exhibit

An Ohio prosecutor said on Monday that he will not seek charges against the mother of the three-year-old who entered a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo, causing the zoo staff to fatally shoot the animal, according to media reports.

The Cincinnati Zoo made the decision to shoot and kill Harambe, the 17-year old gorilla, before he could harm the boy. The decision has caused outrage among animal-rights activists.

An online petition called “Justice for Harambe” asked that Michelle Gregg, the mother of the boy, be held responsible for the death of Harambe, who was a Western lowland silverback gorilla, a critically endangered species. The petition reached over 500,000 signatures.

The Cincinnati police investigated the Gregg’s actions to decide whether she should be held responsible for Harambe’s death.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Monday he will not be seeking charges against Gregg.

BREAKING: Prosecutor says no charges against parents of boy who entered zoo exhibit, resulting in gorilla’s shooting death.

Aside from a few scrapes and bruises, the boy’s family has said he is doing well at home, and is grateful towards the zoo for saving his life.

