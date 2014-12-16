No Bombs Found In Police Search Of The Sydney Siege Cafe

Man Haron Monis. Source: Screenshot

NSW Police this morning confirmed no bombs had been found in a search of the Sydney cafe where 17 hostages were held captive for about 16 hours on Monday.

The siege ended when police stormed the building at around 2am local time.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione said today: “That particular premise has been secured and at this stage we have no explosive devices been found.”

On Monday afternoon the 50-year-old hostage-taker Man Haron Monis had been claiming in calls placed by hostages to media outlets that there were four explosive devises around the siege area.

Monis was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning when police stormed the building. Two hostages were also killed in the incident.

Six of the 17 hostages were uninjured.

