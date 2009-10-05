No Blu-ray Coming To iMac: Gruber Changes Call

Apple will unveil all-new iMacs soon, but they will not include Blu-ray disc players, well-sourced Apple blogger John Gruber now predicts.



Earlier, Gruber had said that, “If I were a betting man, I’d bet on these debuting alongside all-new Blu-ray-equipped iMacs in a few weeks.”

But now he says, “Scratch that previous bet on Blu-ray in the iMacs, though — it was in, but now it’s out. Hope you like the iTunes Store if you like HD movies.”

This could disappoint some iMac buyers. But given Apple’s focus on online movie delivery, it is not a huge surprise.

We still think Blu-ray could make a good edition to the Apple TV set-top box, which needs help.

