It Took BlackBerry Two Years To Admit Its PlayBook Tablet Is A Total Dud

BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins.

BlackBerry’s tablet, the PlayBook, will not receive an upgrade to the company’s new mobile operating system BlackBerry 10, CEO Thorsten Heins said this morning during a call with analysts and investors.



The news is an admission that the PlayBook is a dud. BlackBerry only shipped “approximately” 100,000 PlayBook tablets last quarter, the company said in its earnings report this morning. It did not say how many of those tablets were actually sold.

When BlackBerry introduced BlackBerry 10 to the world earlier this year, it said an update for the PlayBook was on the way. But it’s hit several delays, and Heins said today he wasn’t happy with how the OS was working in the tablet form factor. So he killed it.

The PlayBook launched more than two years ago to terrible reviews. BlackBerry attempted to address concerns with software updates, but the tablet still hasn’t sold very well. The fact that BlackBerry didn’t introduce new tablet hardware in that timeframe also demonstrated there wasn’t much demand for PlayBook tablets.

The news is also shows Heins’ feelings about the tablet form factor. In a recent interview, Heins said he doesn’t believe tablets will be around in five years. Instead, he thinks people will use a smartphone for everything.

BlackBerry reported devastating earnings today. It lost $85 million last quarter and its stock is tanking.

