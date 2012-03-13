The Romney Campaigns Asked People To Tweet Mitt A Happy Birthday And Almost No One Did

Mitt Romney’s birthday today and his wife, Anne, tried to plan an social media extravaganza.



An email went out last Friday from the Romney campaign from Anne asking supporters to complete a form to send Mitt a Happy Birthday message and tweet messages using the hashtag #hbdmitt.

But the social media push may not be working.

Three days after that email went out, there were only 68 tweets.

But have no fear. Mitt will be able to find many more birthday wishes if he simply searches his name on Twitter.

Photo: Romney For President

