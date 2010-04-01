Bing NOT On The iPad (Yet)

Microsoft’s Bing search engine is NOT the default search engine on Apple’s iPad, according to someone who has used the device, contrary to some speculation that it might be.



Google’s search engine is the default iPad search engine, and Yahoo is the other option in Apple’s settings, according to this person.

Bing is not yet an option, though, of course, users can manually go to Bing.com if they want, and we assume Microsoft will ship a Bing app for the iPad sooner than later, as it has for the iPhone.

That’s not to say that Apple and Microsoft won’t make Bing the default iPad search engine sometime down the line, or at very least, an option.

Apple’s deal with Google might be on a yearly basis or on a major iPad OS version basis. Who knows, maybe Apple will announce Bing as the default at WWDC for iPhone OS 4.0. Or maybe it never will.

The idea that Apple would switch to Bing came up as a result of Apple’s increasingly strained relationship with Google. But so far, it appears that Apple is sticking with the search leader.

