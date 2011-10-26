OK, Yeah, Don't Expect Much From Wednesday's Big Europe Meeting

Photo: flickr/ mariocutroneo

A report from Reuters (via ForexLive) basically confirms that there’s no deal yet, and nothing definitive will be reached tomorrow.If we’re lucky we might get some “frameworks” or something, but it’s not even clear what the preferred method of levering up/using the EFSF will be.



Bottom line, expectations are super-dim going into tomorrow. What was once seen, perhaps, as a hard deadline, is now just another day in the process.

