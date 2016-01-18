Report: Apple won't release a major Apple Watch update in March

Getty Images News Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the Watch.

Apple won’t release a big update to the Apple Watch in March, contrary to reports, according to TechCrunch.

Matthew Panzarino, a long-time Apple watcher, cites inside sources who claim Apple has not been developing a new version of the Watch software. He says that any new model will be a smaller update, rather than a big, new version of the device.

Ben Bajarin, an independent analyst, also said that Apple’s supply chain, which will be used to make the new Apple Watch, had not seen significant changes in production levels.

“With the supply chain cuts from the usual suspects of Apple component providers, the timing does seem suspect for a new product given orders would have taken place in the latter part of 2015 if a new product is shipping first half of 2016,” Bajarin told TechCrunch.

However, Bajarin does note that the supply chain was not an accurate indicator of the first Apple Watch, and so the signs of an updated model could have been missed.

Apple captured around 50% of all smartwatch sales in 2015, according to market research. The company does not break out Apple Watch sales, however.

Apple is expected to host an event in March which will see the announcement of a new, smaller iPhone. New MacBook models may also be shown off, according to reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.