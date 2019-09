So much for that theory. We expected stocks to get a bit of a bounce on news that Barack Obama would reappoint Ben Bernanke, signalling he doesn’t want to switch horses midway through the race. But nope; didn’t happen.



Stocks dropped in both Asia (Shanghai -2.6%, Nikkei -0.8%, Korea -0.7%) and Europe (London -0.5%, France -0.5%).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.