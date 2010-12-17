NO BEER SALES AT NEXT MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME

Photo: vmiramontes via Flickr

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed that there wil be no beer sales at next Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears.That’s because the game will be played on a college campus — in the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium — where alcohol is generally not allowed.



With temperatures expected to be in the single digits, we just hope they don’t run out of hot chocolate.

Just one more casualty of the Metrodome collapse >

