This simple, no-bake recipe using only Oreos, marshmallows and butter has lots of people on Pinterest salivating. It may not be the healthiest snack, but it will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth.

Produced by Chris Snyder



Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.