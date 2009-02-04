No Arrests At Denny's Free Breakfast Stunt

Cash strapped and hungry Americans lined up this morning for free breakfast at Denny’s. Proving once again that Americans don’t seem to get the old adage about time being equal to money, there were lines of over 2 hours at some locations, for a $5.99 meal. Let that sink in.



We’re impressed though. We haven’t seen any reports of arrests or tramplings or any of the type of thing you’d expect to see these days whenever there’s something for nothing.

Anyone make it out there?

(Photo courtesy Oddharmonic)

