No Apple TV Until November 2013, Says Analyst Gene Munster

If Apple does release an all-in-one television, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster thinks it comes out in November of 2013.This is big change in Munster’s thinking. Earlier this year Munster was calling for Apple to announce the Apple television in December, then release it in the first half of 2013.



Munster doesn’t provide any reason for a change in his thinking.

Multiple reports have come out this quarter about Apple not being able to reach a deal with cable companies for an Apple television. And despite a different analyst saying he believes an Apple TV is imminent, it doesn’t sound like an Apple television is on deck for Apple in the next few months.

Munster’s revised thinking on the Apple TV release was buried in a note on his product roadmap for Apple in 2013. Here’s how he sees Apple’s 2013 playing out:

March 2013: iPad Mini with Retina display, update the little Apple TV box, allowing to do accept apps from developers, and some sort of iTunes radio product.

June 2013: WWDC brings us previews of iOS 7, and OSX, as well as MacBook Airs with Retina displays. Look for Jony Ive’s influence over iOS to start showing up here.

September 2013: iPhone 5S, a “modest upgrade” from the iPhone 5. The iPad Mini gets a specs bump, and we get a new iPad, which is totally redesigned to look more like the iPhone 5 and iPad Mini.

November 2013: An Apple TV comes out. It should cost $1,500-$2,000 and come in sizes from 42-inches to 55-inches.

