No Apple Tablet This Year, Says 'Very Reliable' Source

Speculation that Apple (AAPL) will announce a tablet computer at an iPod event in September is “flat out wrong,” according to The Loop, an Apple-focused blog run by a former Macworld editor.



Jim Dalrymple: Very reliable sources familiar with the product have said speculation of the tablet being introduced during the September event are flat out wrong. The Apple tablet, they said, would not see the light of day until the first part of 2010.

The event in September will be focused on music, which means we could see new iPods and perhaps some updates to iTunes. The tablet computer will not even be mentioned as part of the event, my sources said.

