Apple Is Not Making New York Retail Employees Sign A NDA For Some Secret Event

Apple is not asking its retail employees to sign an NDA related to some big event, according to several people we spoke with today.



This morning, AppleInsider reported Apple was asking its retail employees to sign NDAs related to some secret event for this week.

We asked around, and we’re told nothing that is happening, at least not in the New York City stores. (Disclosure: the author used to work at an Apple store.)

Apple generally asks employees to sign an NDA when they start, but not after that.

“Unless they’re requiring it starting today, it’s false,” said one source.

