No, Amazon's New Streaming Video Service Is Not Derailing Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (AMZN) has been flaky lately. After a two-hour outage last Friday, it had a new round of problems on Monday.



What’s the matter? One theory: Amazon’s forthcoming streaming video service, which CEO Jeff Bezos teased last month, could be screwing with Amazon’s Web site. From the NYT’s Bits blog:

In a note to investors on Sunday night, [Bank of America Equity Research] analysts Brian J. Pitz and Brian P. Fitzgerald speculated that the problems may be related to preparations for the coming relaunch of Amazon Unbox, the company’s TV and movie download service.

Anything’s possible, so we can’t totally rule this out, especially if BofA has insider information from Amazon. But the Web hosting/content delivery experts we spoke to said the odds of Amazon’s new video service screwing up their e-commerce/Web site are very, very low.

Why? Because Amazon’s TV/movie streams are likely nowhere near the servers that power its homepage. For its current Unbox system, Amazon uses Limelight Networks (LLNW) to deliver its video downloads. We expect they’ll continue to use Limelight for their new streaming service. Which means that testing a movie that’s sitting on a Limelight video streaming server shouldn’t impact Amazon’s homepage at all.

The bigger picture: Amazon’s infrastructure is so massive and complex that it should be able to handle testing a service without affecting its homepage.

Could it? Sure. Why not? Anything’s technically possible, we suppose, and without specific information from Amazon (good luck on that!) we’ll never know. But it’s probably not the streaming service. More likely: A software problem in their Web server infrastructure.

See Also:

Amazon Did NOT Just Lose $3 Mil of Revenue In 90 Mins Downtime

Amazon.com Goes Blank, Comes Back, Sorta

Amazon Launching Pay-Per-View Streaming

Photo: ETech

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.