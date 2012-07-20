No. 1 Pick Andrew Luck Finally Signed A $22 Million Dollar Contract With The Indianapolis Colts

Photo: @jimirsay

Just a day after Robert Griffin III inked his deal with the Washington Redskins, Andrew Luck has signed an even sweeter contract with the Indianapolis Colts.Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted out a picture today of Luck signing what is expected to be a four-year, $22.1 million dollar contract that includes a $14.5 million signing bonus, according to the Indianapolis Star.



The money is fully guaranteed, and the Colts will have an option on a fifth year.

The contract is almost identical to what the Carolina Panthers gave top pick Cam Newton last year.

The Colts will play their first preseason game August 12th against the St. Louis Rams, and the whole team will report for training camp in just nine days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.