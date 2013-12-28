Nnamdi Asomugha Retires Two Years After Signing $US60 Million Deal

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha is retiring at age 32.

He played eight seasons with the Raiders and was once considered one of the top-two corners in the league.

But he’ll probably be best remembered for his flameout in Philadelphia. Asomugha was the biggest free agent in the summer of 2011, and signed a five-year, $US60 million contract with the Eagles.

After the team missed the playoffs both years and his performance slipped, he was cut in February of 2013 — nullifying the bulk of that five-year deal. Since the NFL can cut players without honouring the remainder of their contracts, Asomugha ended up earning about $US25 million of that $US60 million deal, according to USA Today.

He signed a one-year contract with the 49ers this season, but was cut in November.

He’s retiring as an Oakland Raider.

His post-football prospects look promising. He’s considered one of the more intelligent players in the league. He’s also married to actress Kerry Washington, who is currently expecting a baby.

