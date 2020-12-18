NLRB rules Amazon illegally fired a warehouse worker protesting safety conditions in March

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The NLRB found evidence that Amazon retaliated against an employee who protested safety conditions, the agency told Business Insider.

Gerald Bryson led a protest in April over working conditions.

At the time, Amazon said Bryson was fired for bullying other employees.

An investigation by the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) found merit in the case that Amazon illegally fired a warehouse worker for organising other employees around COVID-19 safety concerns, the agency confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday.

The worker, Gerald Bryson, worked at a Staten Island Amazon fulfillment centre, where he was part of a protest in March about Amazon’s health and safety policies amid the pandemic, led by assistant manager Chris Smalls after a coworker tested positive for the virus.

The ruling was first reported by Vice’s Motherboard on Thursday. Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

“Chris, along with many of his colleagues in New York and around the country, have dared to tell the truth about the dangerous conditions at Amazon facilities. We can only conclude that instead of listening to the people who are actually risking their lives on the frontlines, Amazon would rather they just shut up about Amazon working conditions, which are now a national public health concern,” organising group Athena Coalition told Business Insider in March.

Smalls said Amazon fired him in retaliation, and Amazon told Business Insider that Smalls was fired violating social distancing guidelines and “putting the safety of others at risk.” After Smalls was fired, Bryson led another protest at the warehouse on April 6 before he too was fired, Motherboard reported.



At the time, Amazon told CNET that Bryson was fired for demeaning other employees.

“We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognise their legal right to do so, but these rights do not provide blanket immunity against bad actions, including those that harass, discriminate against, or intimidate another employee,”Amazon told CNET in April.

The NLRB is required to look into all claims about illegal retaliation against employees, and the federal agency has been looking into several cases of potential retaliation by Amazon throughout the pandemic. Bryson’s case was moved to the national NLRB headquarters, where an investigation found evidence that Amazon had retaliated against him.

“I know I was fired for organising at Amazon and the NLRB agrees. I started this fight for my fellow employees, for my brothers and sisters. I stood up for a safe and healthy environment, which Amazon did not provide” Bryson told Motherboard of the ruling.

This finding doesn’t mark the end of the case. Amazon can settle with Bryson, or the case could move forward to a hearing before a judge.

