New Jersey Train Service Will Be Shut Down From Tonight Until Thursday

Benjamin Zhang

New Jersey Transit is expected to shut down all service tonight at 8:00PM with train service not expected to resume service until Thursday morning reports NBC New York.

However, the report also stated that the limited service could resume on Wednesday. 

