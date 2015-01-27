New Jersey Train Service Will Be Shut Down From Tonight Until Thursday

New Jersey Transit is expected to shut down all service tonight at 8:00PM with train service not expected to resume service until Thursday morning reports NBC New York.

However, the report also stated that the limited service could resume on Wednesday.

#BREAKING: NJ Transit to shut down at 8p, trains will be out at least through Thursday morning http://t.co/gaC57lGOQJ #blizzardof2015

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 26, 2015

