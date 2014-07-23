Here's What It's Like To Suffer Through A 90-Minute Commute From New Jersey Every Morning And Evening

On any given weekday, commuters into Manhattan almost double the island’s population.
During the workday, Manhattan’s overall population rises from around 1.6 million to 3.1 million people as workers scramble to get to work on time. About 608,000 people, nearly the population of Baltimore, commute into New York City from across the Tri-State area.
NJ Transit alone ferries approximately 420,000 people throughout their daily commutes by train, bus, and light rail across New Jersey and into New York or Philadelphia.
This commute can be exhausting, as I learned travelling 90 minutes every day to and from Summit, N.J. for the past year, and there are people with considerably worse commutes than that. Long commuters may enjoy cheap housing and other benefits of suburban life, but I will be glad next month when I finally move to Queens.
My commute is better than many people's. I only have to go around 20 miles, which takes 50 minutes on the train and 90 minutes total.
Commuters who get to the train platform early can colonize certain sweet spots that all but guarantee a seat on the train.
Older NJ Transit trains feel more like an old fashioned doctor's waiting room, complete with leather chairs.
Leaving Penn Station proper during rush house can be almost as difficult as leaving the train platform.
The station is almost constantly backlogged as commuters from various subway lines, NJ Transit, and the Long Island Railroad all push their way above ground.
Once you finally get above ground, the next challenge is getting to your office (unless you transfer to a subway from underground).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52cf31fc6da8118f455f73a8-712-534/adam-magyar-video-nyc-grand-central-subway-1.jpg' alt='Adam magyar video nyc grand central subway' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Now check out candid pictures of New Yorkers riding the subway in 1960»
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.