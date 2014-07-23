Here's What It's Like To Suffer Through A 90-Minute Commute From New Jersey Every Morning And Evening

On any given weekday, commuters into Manhattan almost double the island’s population.

During the workday, Manhattan’s overall population rises from around 1.6 million to 3.1 million people as workers scramble to get to work on time. About 608,000 people, nearly the population of Baltimore, commute into New York City from across the Tri-State area.

NJ Transit alone ferries approximately 420,000 people throughout their daily commutes by train, bus, and light rail across New Jersey and into New York or Philadelphia.

This commute can be exhausting, as I learned travelling 90 minutes every day to and from Summit, N.J. for the past year, and there are people with considerably worse commutes than that. Long commuters may enjoy cheap housing and other benefits of suburban life, but I will be glad next month when I finally move to Queens.

