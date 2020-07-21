The suspect in shooting the family of the first Latina federal judge in New Jersey reportedly complained of a 'feminist infested American judicial system'

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters Law enforcement officials are seen outside the home of federal judge Esther Salas, where her son was shot and killed and her defence attorney husband was critically injured, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020.

Authorities believe the suspect in the shooting of the family of US District Judge Esther Salas is a self-described anti-feminism activist Roy Den Hollander.

Salas’ 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was killed in the incident, and her husband, Mark Anderl, was critically injured after the suspect opened fire in their home in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Den Hollander, who worked as a “men’s rights” activist, railed against Salas in his self-published book, calling her “a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama,” according to an NBC News report.

On his website, Den Hollander referenced appointed officials by Obama as “Obamite bigots,” and he complained of “feminist infested American judicial system” and the “feminarchy,” NBC News reported.

The suspect in a shooting at the home of US District Judge Esther Salas railed against her and the “feminist infested American judicial system” in a self-published book, NBC News reported Monday.

The suspect, who authorities believe to be Roy Den Hollander, went to Salas’ home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, dressed as a FedEx delivery driver Sunday evening. The suspect then shot and killed her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, who answered the door, and Salas’ husband, Mark Anderl was also critically injured in the incident, authorities said.

Salas was unharmed and was reported to be in the basement at the time of the shooting. Authorities have yet to formally announce a motive behind the incident.

Den Hollander was a self-identified anti-feminist activist and “men’s rights” lawyer. In his self-published memoir, Den Hollander called Salas “a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama,” according to the NBC News report.

Salas previously served as a public defender and a federal magistrate judge. In 2010, then-President Barack Obama appointed her as a district court judge, becoming the first Latina judge to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey.

On his website, Den Hollander referenced appointed officials by Obama as “Obamite bigots,” and he complained of “feminist infested American judicial system” and the “feminarchy,” NBC News reported.

Den Hollander was reportedly found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

