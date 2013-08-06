NJ Senate Candidate Rush Holt Launches Ad Shellacking Cory Booker From The Left

With New Jersey’s primary special election to replace the late Senator Frank R. Lautenberg in a mere week away, Rep. Rush Holt (D) is launching a negative ad against the frontrunning candidate, Newark mayor Cory Booker.

Politico’s Maggie Haberman reports that Holt is spending $US350,000 (which doesn’t go very far in the New York and Philadelphia media markets) to run the ad. He hits Booker for not supporting a carbon tax, a cessation of NSA domestic spying, or a breakup of large banks.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Holt is hitting Booker from the left, which isn’t surprising given New Jersey’s blue tint and Booker’s close relationships with finance-industry donors and Gov. Chris Christie (R).

Still, Booker is a prohibitive favourite. A Quinnipiac poll found Booker pulling 52% of the vote to Holt’s 8%.

