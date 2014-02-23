Police Dashcam Video Saves N.J. Man From False Charges Of Eluding Police, Resisting Arrest

ABC7 Marcus Jeter

Videos taken from two police cruiser dash cams were the deciding factor in dropping the case against a New Jersey man facing charges of eluding police and assault, ABC 7 reports.

The incident between Bloomfield Police and 30-year-old Marcus Jeter began after officers were called to the home he shares with his girlfriend. At the time, no charges were filed and Jeter later left following a talk with officers.

A short time later, police attempted to pull him over, but they alleged he tried to elude them. “When they got behind me, I pulled over,” Jeter told ABC’s Sarah Wallace.

The video confirmed that was the case. Jeter can be seen in the video raising his hands above his head after being stopped, while officers aim their weapons at him and scream at him to get out of the car.

Describing the incident, Jeter told ABC he was afraid he might have been shot if he got out. Later in the video, another police car joins the scene — actually smashing into the front of his vehicle. In that second dashcam video, an officer smashes the driver’s side window glass and punches him in the face while telling him to “stop resisting” and “stop trying to take my gun.”

While all charges were dropped against Jeter, two officers were indicted for falsifying reports.

ABC 7 has more:

A third pleaded guilty early on to tampering. It’s all thanks to those dashcam tapes. It’s the video that prosecutors say they never saw when the pursued criminal charges against 30 year-old Marcus Jeter . In the video, his hands were in the air. He was charged with eluding police, resisting arrest and assault. One officer in the video can be seen throwing repeated punches.

Asked what would have happened by Wallace if the tape hadn’t surfaced, Jeter said, “I’d be in jail.”

Watch the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.