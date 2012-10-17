HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New Jersey Mansion With A Pool In The Living Room Is On Sale For $19 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty
A enormous stone mansion in Saddle River, NJ is on sale for $19 million. The eco-friendly home spans 25,000 square feet, and has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths.
The home is brand-new and never been lived in. Construction was just recently completed, according to the listing.
The house sits on 4.5 acres of land in suburban New Jersey.
Upon entering, your breath will be taken away by the double-height entry. The chandelier is the focal point of the parlor.
You can peer down at the pool from the second level. It looks as if there's a hot tub inside as well.
