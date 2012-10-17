HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New Jersey Mansion With A Pool In The Living Room Is On Sale For $19 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A enormous stone mansion in Saddle River, NJ is on sale for $19 million. The eco-friendly home spans 25,000 square feet, and has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths.



The home is brand-new and never been lived in. Construction was just recently completed, according to the listing.

The house sits on 4.5 acres of land in suburban New Jersey.

