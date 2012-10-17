HOUSE OF THE DAY: A New Jersey Mansion With A Pool In The Living Room Is On Sale For $19 Million

Meredith Galante
new jersey stone mansion $19 million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A enormous stone mansion in Saddle River, NJ is on sale for $19 million. The eco-friendly home spans 25,000 square feet, and has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths.

The home is brand-new and never been lived in. Construction was just recently completed, according to the listing.

The house sits on 4.5 acres of land in suburban New Jersey.

Welcome to Saddle River.

The home is made of stone, slate, and steel.

Upon entering, your breath will be taken away by the double-height entry. The chandelier is the focal point of the parlor.

The home is an entertainer's dream with a grand parlor.

The fireplace is custom-carved.

The home is listed for $760 a square foot.

Comfortably host 18 people in the dining room.

The kitchen features dark wood cabinetry.

There's even more space to entertaining on the kitchen island.

Keep cozy near the marble fireplace in the eating area.

This home may be new, but the built-in bookshelves in the library exude old-world luxury.

The library doubles as an office, or a good place for meetings.

Invite your friends over for a drink, and you don't have to miss a moment of the big game.

Yes, there's a pool in the living room.

The pool area features a 24-foot working waterfall.

You can peer down at the pool from the second level. It looks as if there's a hot tub inside as well.

The master suite has a walk-in closet, access to a terrace, and a loft area.

The moulding in the master bedroom is distinguished.

Watch the fire, the TV, or both, while taking a long bath.

This room has an odd shape.

Every bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

The house has solar power.

On the 4.5 acres, there is plenty of space for activities, like the tennis court.

The tennis court lights up for night games.

Privacy won't be an issue. The home is completely gated in.

