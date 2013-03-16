NJ Greyhound Bus Evacuated After Passengers Discover Roach Infestation

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Greyhound bus travelling to New York City had to pull over Friday when its 48 passengers discovered it was infested with roaches.The insects “bolted out of cracks and crevices,” NBC New York reported, and were falling from the ceiling.



Passenger Andy Rodriguez described the scene to NBC:

“All of a sudden the roaches came out of nowhere, they were on the floor, they were falling form the ceiling.”

The bus pulled over in Port Republic, New Jersey, about an hour after leaving Atlantic City. Greyhound immediately sent another bus to pick up the passengers and deliver them to New York, according to CBS. All were given full refunds.

In a statement, the bus company wrote, “We apologise for this inconvenience. Currently, our team is investigating the situation and working to determine its cause.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.