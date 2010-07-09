NJ Governor Chris Christie Ready To Privatize Turnpike Tolls, Mental Hospitals, And State Parks

Photo: YouTube

Here’s more on why New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the hottest GOP politician around.NorthJersey.com (via Drudge):



State parks, psychiatric hospitals and even turnpike toll booths could also be run by private operators, according to the 57-page report on privatization obtained by The Star-Ledger. Preschool classrooms would no longer be built at public expense, state employees would pay for parking and private vendors would dish out food, deliver health care and run education programs behind prison walls.

All told, the report says, New Jersey could save at least $210 million a year by delivering an array of services through private hands.

States all around the country are in budget messes, but Christie is clearly standing out for his willingness to do a number of things: actually cut spending, and actually stand up to public sector workers, who make other politicians in other states cower in fear.

