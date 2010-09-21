Chris Christie: 10 Years From Now, Whining Public Workers Will Send Me A "Thank You" Note

Photo: AP

NJ’s controversial governor Chris Christie is on CNBC talking about his main topic: public finances.His line: 10 years from now, public workers will be looking for my address so they can send me a thank-you note, because they’ll have a pension.



Without his reforms, he argues, the pensions are guaranteed to go insolvent, and all the teachers and firefighers will be in much worse shape.

As for those teachers — with whom he’s known to spar in public — he says their lie is that education spending is about the “kids first” when in fact it’s really about putting the teachers first.

Update: On the speculation about the 2012 election, he gives two reasons why he won’t run for President… “I don’t want it that badly” and “I don’t feel like I’m ready.”

