A New Jersey Gas Station Filled Cars With Jet Fuel

Cars were unknowingly filled with jet fuel yesterday after a fuel delivery service accidentally filled a pump at a Keyport, New Jersey gas station with kerosene, CBS New York reported.After filling up, the cars stalled. Car engines cannot combust jet fuel, according to Gizmodo.



A Lukoil station in Manasquan, New Jersey, also received the jet fuel, reported NJ.com.

The stations were closed so the affected pumps could be cleaned out.

According to CBS, hazardous materials crews determined there was no risk of fire.

NYC Aviation noted a similar incident in North Brunswick, New Jersey, when a gas station mistakenly filled its pumps with diesel fuel instead of gasoline.

