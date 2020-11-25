A New Jersey congressman is seeking to disbar Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani after he touted election-related conspiracy theories

AP

A congressman from New Jersey filed a complaint seeking to disbar President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani after attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“In his capacity as a public spokesman and attorney representing the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, Mr. Giuliani has participated in frivolous lawsuits and used our nation’s courts to assault public confidence in the United States electoral system, violating the New York Rules of Professional Conduct,” the congressman wrote in the complaint.

“In carrying out that perversion, they have clearly violated the Rules of Professional Conduct they swore to uphold and should face the severest sanction your body can mete out: revocation of their law licensures,” he continued.



Giuliani and others have been leading lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the election, citing conspiracy theories related to election fraud, voter fraud, and mail-in voting. Giuliani appeared in a courtroom for the first time in decades last week to argue for halting vote certification in Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported at the time.

“Donald Trump has done great damage to this nation â€” but he has always had helpers,” Pascrell told The Washington Post via a spokesperson. “These lawyers are enabling his treachery and harming our democracy.”

Earlier this month, Pascrell also called for federal investigations into Trump and members of his administration upon Biden’s transition into the White House.

“[The president] has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy,” Pascrell said. “He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives. He has engaged in treachery, in treason. He has all but given up on governing and protecting our nation and if he had a shred of dignity he would resign today.”

“Failure to hold financial and political wrongdoing accountable in the past has invited greater malfeasance by bad actors,” he continued. “A repeat of those failures in 2021 further emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism. There must be accountability.”

Representatives for Giuliani did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

