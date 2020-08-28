Dealership owner from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' and FBI's Most Wanted list admits to role in fraud scheme

Screenshot courtesy of the FBI Afzal Khan.

Afzal Khan of New Jersey was arrested earlier this year and admitted to committing fraudulent activity through his car dealership between 2013 and 2014.

After Khan was accused of fraud, he fled the US and the FBI put him on its Most Wanted list.

Khan has appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” His clients included members of the cast, according to OK! Magazine.

After a stint on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and five years on the run from United States authorities, one former car dealer admitted his role in a large, supercar-laden fraud scheme earlier this month.

Afzal “Bobby” Khan, 38, of New Jersey, pleaded guilty to wire fraud via a video conference before United States District Judge William J. Martini on August 19, according to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey.

Khan admitted to his role in fraudulent activity through his car dealership, Emporio Motor Group, in Ramsey, New Jersey. The indictment charged him with defrauding lenders and customers by getting loans from the car financing arm of “a large bank for cars” and never delivering the vehicles, despite the customer still being responsible for them.

Additionally, the indictment said, Khan received loans from the bank for cars that neither he nor Emporio had titles for but still delivered. Because of that, the buyers were liable for the loans but couldn’t register the cars.

Finally, Khan was charged with offering to sell cars for people on consignment, but failed to return cars or any money to the owners after the sales.

The activity took place from December 2013 to September 2014, according to court proceedings. The warrant for his arrest was issued on October 21, 2014.

His actions, Khan admitted, lost the bank at least $US550,000. The Department of Justice’s release said he’s facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $US250,000 fine, and his sentencing is scheduled for December 17, 2020.

Khan’s history with law enforcement spans years. A story published on Wednesday in The Scottish Sun reported that Khan fled the US after being accused of fraudulent activity. The Federal Bureau of Investigation put him on its Most Wanted list and offered a reward of up to $US20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

FBI Afzal Khan.

In February, after five years on the run, The Scottish Sun reported that Khan handed himself over to authorities in the United Arab Emirates. He then flew back to the US, where he’s been in custody.

While maintaining his dealership, Khan also appeared on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” according to OK! Magazine. The outlet noted that his scheme included Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, and Porsches, and that his clients included members of the cast.

