These 'Star Wars' watches and accessories take geek-chic to a whole new level

Nixon It’s time to join the Dark Side.

On May 4 (Star Wars Day), watch and accessories brand Nixon announced its collaboration with Disney and Lucas Films to create a sleek “Star Wars”-themed line.

Available on Nixon’s website starting September 18, the STAR WARS Nixon Collection features $US55 small leather goods, a backpack, and watches named after the Dark Side.

For those who want to splurge, the limited edition Darth Vader watch is priced at a $US2,500.

Back in May, we noted Nixon’s plan to modify pre-existing watch styles in addition to creating new designs with galactic elements that extend beyond “Star Wars” branding.

Nixon prides itself on style and attention to detail, which is evident throughout the collection.

The “Stormtropper” watch mimics the uniforms worn by the soldiers of the Galactic Empire, with black representing the full body glove and white acting as the protective armour.

The monochromatic “Imperial Pilot” watch nods the all-black suits of Empire pilots.

The small leather goods follow suit with all-black and black-accented colour schemes. While the “Star Wars” influence is prominent, you won’t be be embarrassed to wear these accessories to the office.

Nixon The Stormtropper (L) and Imperial Pilot (R) are two of the collection’s watches.

Nixon The wallet and belt are available in black or white.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.