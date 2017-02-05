No one wants to buy Richard Nixon's 'western White House'

Rob Giem Real Estate The 9,000-square-foot main residence includes five bedrooms, a grand main room, a den, a bar, and a guest suite.

It seems that La Casa Pacifica, famous for being the “western White House” of former President Richard M. Nixon, doesn’t have the allure it once did.

After listing in August 2015 for AUD$98 million (US$75 million), the price of the magnificent California estate has dropped by $15.03 million (US$11.5 million) to $82.98 (US$63.5 million).

Nixon was the historic San Clemente home’s second owner, purchasing it in 1969 for $1.83 million (US$1.4 million). Built in 1926, the home was used by Nixon as a retreat to write his memoir after Watergate, according to NPR.

The current resident is former Allergan Pharmaceuticals CEO and founder Gavin S. Herbert. Herbert, along with some business partners, has owned the home since 1980, and volunteered to be the head gardener even before he owned it. The gardens are still in top-notch shape.

Rob Giem of Hôm Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Brittany Fowler contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

The two parcels of land that comprise the estate total 5.45 acres, with 450 feet of beachfront property. Rob Giem Real Estate Built in 1926, the 9,000-square-foot main residence includes five bedrooms, a grand main room, a den, a bar, and a guest suite. Rob Giem Real Estate But there's also a detached two-bedroom guest house across the way, just in case the guest suite is occupied. Rob Giem Real Estate White stucco walls, hand-painted tiles, and wrought-iron detailing are a few of the features that make the home pop against its surrounding greenery. Rob Giem Real Estate Nixon used the home as a personal family getaway and meeting site. The house hosted everyone from Henry Kissinger to Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev. Rob Giem Real Estate Source: The Wall Street Journal As for outdoor amenities, the property has a large outdoor pool, a lighted tennis court, and access to the beach via a private gate. Rob Giem Real Estate Four enormous gardens flank the property: an ornamental garden, an English garden, a vegetable and cutting garden, and a very appropriate rose garden. Rob Giem Real Estate And since one person couldn't possibly manage the massive property's upkeep, there's a separate service building with four staff residences. Rob Giem Real Estate Boasting beautiful views through palms and Monterey Cypress trees, La Casa Pacifica enjoys Southern California's year-round impeccable weather. Rob Giem Real Estate

