Nixon is launching four 'Star Wars' watches, and they're far from nerdy

Nixon Dark Vader 51-31 Nixon watch — coming soon.

It’s time to join the Dark Side.

Nixon, the luxury watch and accessories brand, announced its collaboration with Disney and Lucas Films on May 4 (Star Wars Day) to launch a four-piece “Star Wars” collection.

The STAR WARS Nixon Collection will feature four sleek watches named after the Dark Side: Stormtrooper, Imperial Pilot, Boba Fett, and of course, Darth Vader.

Nixon will modify pre-existing styles in addition to creating new designs with galactic elements that extend beyond “Star Wars” branding. The brand prides itself on style and attention to detail, so you won’t be embarrassed to wear these watches to the office. To boot, the collaboration earns “Star Wars” an official spot in the fashion world.

While the watch launch dates have yet to be released, Nixon debuted a video preview of the Dark Vader 51-31 watch:

