HOUSE OF THE DAY: Reno's Priciest Mansion Can Be Yours For $US20.4 Million

The historic Nixon Mansion in Reno, Nev., is on the market for the $US20.4 million, making it the most expensive publicly listed property in the city.

This Italian villa spans 17,964 square feet and was built by Nevada Senator George S. Nixon in 1907. Since then, the 2-acre estate has been home to the daughter and granddaughter of Nevada senators and a couple of doctors.

The mansion was destroyed by fire in 1979, but the current owners completely restored the estate both inside and out.

Home owners will enjoy views of downtown Reno, Peavine Mountain, and the Truckee River. Stand-out amenities include an 860-square-foot kitchen, a river-view bar, an 1800-bottle wine cellar, and more.

