HOUSE OF THE DAY: Reno's Priciest Mansion Can Be Yours For $US20.4 Million

Jill Comoletti
631 California Ave Exteriors (JPEG High Res) (1 of 2)Chase International

The historic Nixon Mansion in Reno, Nev., is on the market for the $US20.4 million, making it the most expensive publicly listed property in the city.

This Italian villa spans 17,964 square feet and was built by Nevada Senator George S. Nixon in 1907. Since then, the 2-acre estate has been home to the daughter and granddaughter of Nevada senators and a couple of doctors.

The mansion was destroyed by fire in 1979, but the current owners completely restored the estate both inside and out.

Home owners will enjoy views of downtown Reno, Peavine Mountain, and the Truckee River. Stand-out amenities include an 860-square-foot kitchen, a river-view bar, an 1800-bottle wine cellar, and more.

Nevada Senator George S. Nixon built this mansion in 1907 on 2.03 acres of land.

Its entryway makes you feel like you're at a luxury resort.

This sunny breakfast room is one of many places to enjoy beautiful views in the home.

The terrace offers views of the Truckee River.

You can also see Peavine Mountain in the distance.

The river-view bar is the perfect place to entertain guests.

You'll have room for your entire wine collection in this 1800-bottle wine cellar.

This grand mirrored room contains one of the home's nine fireplaces.

This is one of two Carrara marble bathrooms in the master suite.

The suite also has a custom mahogany walk-in closet.

This luxurious fountain is a nice touch to the home's spacious yard.

You can sit on a bench and enjoy a cup of tea in this well-manicured garden.

Or relax in the shade on the terrace.

The home's laundry room is spacious, which is perfect for large families.

Nixon Mansion was one of the first homes in Reno to have an elevator.

The kitchen spans 860 square feet and features a walk-in pantry, multiple fridges and dishwashers, and a 60-inch La Crue French range.

The formal dining room can seat 60 guests under the home's original crystal chandelier.

Wind down after a long day in this cozy room.

