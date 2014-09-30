This Incredible Bracelet-Drone Idea Is Perfect For Taking Aerial Selfies

This little machine is taking photography to new heights.

Thought it’s still being developed, Christoph Kohstall, a doctoral candidate at Stanford University, hopes that Nixie will be the next big thing in selfies. The Nixie is a tiny, wearable drone with built-in camera and foldable bands that attach it to your wrist.

The plan: With a simple gesture, Nixie flies off your arm, snaps your photo from the air, and returns — boomerang style — to your wrist.

Nixie’s capabilities will be most useful in settings where third-party photographers are unavailable or impractical, whether that’s getting a bird’s-eye view of an extreme rock-climbing adventure, or just taking a simple selfie.

At least, that’s the concept.

Nixie is still in development at the moment — it’s a finalist in Intel’s Make It Wearable Challenge, a competition among developers involved in creating innovative, wearable technology.

Some of the other finalists include a robotic prosthetic hand, a device that monitors skiers’ kinetics and physiology, and a broadcast system that shows players’ perspectives during sports matches. Each of these finalists receives a $US50,000 prize, and the ultimate winner — who will be announced on Nov. 11 — will receive a grand prize of $US500,000, enough to work out some of the product’s kinks and start turning it into a commercial reality.

Check out the full video below:

