NVIDIA (NVDA): Kaufman Sees A Comeback...in Late 2009

Kaufman Bros had a meeting with NVIDIA’s (NVDA) CEO and still believes in the recovery story. Specifically, the firm believes the company will once again be a strong competitor with AMD (AMD).



Kaufman expects to see the best results from NVDA when its products are refreshed in Q309. We’d feel better about this call if 3Q09 wasn’t more than a year away.

Kaufman Bros. reiterates BUY on NVIDIA (NVDA).

