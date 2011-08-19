Here's The Ad Nivea Just Pulled Because People Called It Racist

This print ad for Nivea depicting a black man throwing a mask away to “re-civilize” himself caused a ruckus on Twitter and in the blogosphere today as people proclaimed it to be racist.



The company was quick to admit fault and apologized on Facebook:

“Thank you for caring enough to give us your feedback about the recent “Re-civilized” NIVEA FOR MEN ad. This ad was inappropriate and offensive. It was never our intention to offend anyone, and for this we are deeply sorry. This ad will never be used again. Diversity and equal opportunity are crucial values of our company.”

It was good damage control by the company regardless of whether the ad is actually racist or not. Nivea was quick in recognising that the ad was unintentionally disturbing a lot of consumers and apologized quickly.

What do you think about the ad? Is it racist, or are people freaking out over nothing?

