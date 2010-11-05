Nivea To Make New Jersey Nets Silky Smooth

The New Jersey Nets have picked up Nivea, the balm, body lotion, and facial scrub company, as their new locker room sponsor. Players will get unlimited Nivea products for pre- and post-game grooming and the company’s logo will be emblazoned on the Nets’ towels.



Off the Dribble notes that fans don’t enter the locker room very often, thus the sponsorship would seem usual. But Nivea is banking on its products popping up behind freshly-showered players during all those post-game interviews.

The Nets have done well on the sponsorship front under new owner Mikhail Prokhorov, despite being the worst team in the league last year. The signed major deal with Stoli Vodka last month.



