This Nivea Ad Comes With A Tracking Device That Keeps Your Kid From Running Off At The Beach [THE BRIEF]

Nivea created a magazine ad that includes a bracelet with location tracking technology that you can tear out to put on a child. By putting in the bracelet’s code to your smartphone and downloading an app, you can then track your child at the beach to make sure he or she doesn’t run off. Here’s how it works:

The media agency Assembly hired Catherine Warburton to be its chief investment officer. Warburton was most recently vice president of business development at FOX Sports Media Group, with previous stints at Universal McCann and Carat.

Digiday looked at the winners and losers in branded Cinco de Mayo tweets.

BBH New York hired art director Marcos Kotlhar. Kotlhar previously worked at AlmapBBDO in Brazil.

McDonald’s advertised during the Los Angeles Clippers’ playoff victory Saturday night after it had previously pulled its ads following Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s racist comments. Corona, however, has terminated its sponsorship deal with the team.

Innocean USA hired Saatchi & Saatchi LA’s Doug Palmer to be its director of creative technology & digital innovation.

Intel tapped Steven Fund, most recently senior VP of global marketing at Staples, to be its chief marketing officer.

The boutique agency Camp + King hired CP+B creative Paul Sincoff to be a creative director. Sincoff spent time as a copywriter TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles prior to joining CP+B.

