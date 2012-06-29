This 17-Year-Old Mobile Genius Is Taking Facebook Up On Its Job Offer

Remember Nive Jayasekar, the 17-year-old high-school graduate who wowed Facebook executives with her knowledge of mobile-app development—so much so that they offered her a job on the spot?



Those Facebookers can stop holding their breath. Jayasekar just told us she’s accepting a summer internship at the social network.

“I will be working as a partner engineer intern focusing on mobile app development,” Jayasekar told us.

Full-time partner engineers work with other companies that want to integrate Facebook’s social platform into their products.

Sounds like it will be great experience.

Jayasekar’s been accepted at Carnegie Mellon University.

