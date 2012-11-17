Coolest School Bus Ever Shoots Flames And Drifts

This bus does not follow the normal rules of transporting children: Drive slowly and safely. Rather, it shoots flames and drifts as it whips around an empty parking lot.



It’s the Nitro Bus, the creation of Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus, the extreme driving collective that tours the country and has produced a 3D feature film.

And while it seems they should be nervous, the kids in the bus (all wearing helmets and securely strapped in) look like they are having a blast.

Watch the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.