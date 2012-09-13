Nissan's New Concept SUV Is An Odd-Looking Bid For the Youth Market

Photo: Nissan

Going into the Paris Motor Show, Nissan has revealed the TeRRA, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered concept. Chock full of new technology, it’s meant to appeal to young drivers who are concerned about carbon emissions and insist on having their gadgets at hand, at all times.Nissan freely admits that this is “purely a concept car,” but adds that it’s a sign the car company “is ready to mass-produce fuel cell electric vehicles.”



The design is striking — many will hate it — but that’s what concept cars are for. They’re ideas that often double as punching bags. The question is: Is this what future generations of drivers are looking for?

