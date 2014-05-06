Nissan's New Ad Surprises Drivers With Its Shockingly Fast Family Sedan

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In its latest TV spot, Nissan told a group of drivers that they would be testing the most advanced racecar version of its Altima sedan. In fact, the Altimas in the commercial were actually production cars straight out of the showroom.

The commercial, which is set to debut this week, is part of Nissan’s ad campaign called “Ride of Your Life.” It’s aimed at showing off the performance DNA in even the company’s more mundane offerings.

Starting at around $US30,000, the stock Nissan Altima V6s shown in the spot are equipped with a 270 horsepower 3.5 litre V-6 engine. All Altimas come standard with the company’s fuel-saving, continuously variable transmission and, when paired the V-6 engine, can catapult the sedan to 60 mph in a brisk 6.1 seconds.

Here are some more photos from Nissan’s “Ride of Your Life” commercial:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.